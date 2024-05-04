Top Stories
May 04, 2024 at 2:35 am
By JJ Staff

Jewel Responds to Kevin Costner Romance Rumors & Says She's in Love, But...

Jewel Responds to Kevin Costner Romance Rumors & Says She's in Love, But...

Jewel effectively shut down questions on those romance rumors involving her and Kevin Costner.

The 49-year-old “You Were Meant For Me” musician and the 69-year-old Yellowstone actor had fans wondering if they were an item after they were spotted on vacation together in December 2023.

Before attending the Portal: An Art Experience By Jewel VIP Preview at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas on Friday (May 3), the singer weighed in on those questions about her love life.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I found love, and I’m not talking about Kevin‘s. I’m so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one,” she told People. The outlet noted that she did not answer questions about Kevin.

What love is she talking about? That would be the love that she has “within herself.”

She continued, saying, “I’m just happy.”

Jewel had a coy answer when asked about Kevin last month.

Meanwhile, the singer rocked two very futuristic looks at the event that she attended. We’ve got all of the pics!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Jewel at the event in the gallery…
