Kim Kardashian Reveals Her True Thoughts on Her Past Met Gala Looks!

Kim Kardashian is expected to be back at the Met Gala on Monday and she’s been a frequent guest for over a decade now.

The 38-year-old reality star attended the event for the first time back in 2013 as the plus one of her then boyfriend Kanye West. She was pregnant with daughter North at the time.

The next year, Kim was invited to the event on her own for the first time right after she landed the cover of Vogue.

A few years ago, Kim shared her thoughts on all of her looks from 2013 through 2018.

