Lance Bass Playfully Trolls Justin Timberlake with 'It's Gonna Be May' Meme

Lance Bass is poking some fun at *NSYNC band mate Justin Timberlake!

In honor of the beginning of May earlier this week, Lance, 45, trolled Justin, 43, with his inescapable “It’s Gonna Be May” meme.

On Tuesday (April 30), Lance shared a TikTok in which he presents husband Michael Turchin – who is eating a bowl of Ramen noodles – with a hand written.

Keep reading to find out more…The card read, “Roses are red…April is gray…But when you wake up tomorrow…”

After reading the card, Michael turns to Lance, who has Ramen noodles on his head, imitating Justin‘s infamous 2000′s hairstyle, as he belts out the chorus to *NSYNC‘s “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

“POV: your friend mispronounces a word once and now it’s a national holiday,” Lance wrote in the caption. “Happy #itsgonnabemay Day!”

