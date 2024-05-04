Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Cancelled at Last Minute - Organizers Explain Decision

The 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival has sadly been cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to commence.

Late Friday evening (May 3), organizers for the nostalgia-inducing festival, which was supposed to take place in Las Vegas, took to social media to announce that the event was no longer taking place the next day.

The one-day festival featured performances from the likes of Usher, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and Janet Jackson amongst others.

Organizers issued a statement explaining the difficult decision.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Saturday’s Lovers & Friends Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds has been canceled,” they wrote on Instagram.

The statement continued: “Lovers & Friends Festival organizers have been monitoring the weather for several days and proactively preparing for a windy Saturday. However, the National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph. Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival.”

“This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are,” they wrote. “Ticketholders who purchased their tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will receive a refund within 30 days to the original form of payment.”

Others who were expected to take the stage this year included the likes of Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Backstreet Boys, Nelly Furtado and Ciara. Usher was supposed to perform his Confessions album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Attendees can read more about the decision.

Gwen just took the stage at Coachella for a nostalgia-inducing set with No Doubt.