Top Stories
'The Idea of You' Author Explains Why She Regrets Ever Saying Harry Styles Inspired Hayes Campbell

'The Idea of You' Author Explains Why She Regrets Ever Saying Harry Styles Inspired Hayes Campbell

Met Gala History: 38 Former Couples Who Walked the Carpet (You Probably Forgot Many of Them Dated!)

Met Gala History: 38 Former Couples Who Walked the Carpet (You Probably Forgot Many of Them Dated!)

Megan Fox &amp; Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Update: Couple in Therapy &amp; 'Trying to Make Things Work'

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Update: Couple in Therapy & 'Trying to Make Things Work'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the DM She Got From Joe Jonas

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals the DM She Got From Joe Jonas

May 04, 2024 at 1:19 am
By JJ Staff

Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s hit “Despacito” was without a doubt the biggest song of the year in 2017, and it only got bigger when Justin Bieber hopped on a remix.

However, had things gone differently, it might have been Ariana Grande hopping on the chart-topper.

During a recent interview, Luis opened up about how the major remix came together and recalled his first attempts to get the “thank u, next” hitmaker involved.

Keep reading to find out more…

While on The Interview with Yordi Rosado podcast, Luis explained that Justin had heard “Despacito” while on tour and was interested in hopping on it.

According to a translation provided by Google, Justin reached out to his then-manager Scooter Braun. Interestingly, he was already familiar with the song.

“We had talked to Scooter Braun, because he also managed Ariana Grande, and we told him it’d be cool to have her on the song,” Luis explained, via Pop Crave. “I don’t know why, but nothing ever really happened.”

Of course, the remix of “Despacito” was a solid-gold hit that made history. Luis previously shared more insight into Justin‘s contribution to the song.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Luis Fonsi, Music, Scooter Braun