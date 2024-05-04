Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s hit “Despacito” was without a doubt the biggest song of the year in 2017, and it only got bigger when Justin Bieber hopped on a remix.

However, had things gone differently, it might have been Ariana Grande hopping on the chart-topper.

During a recent interview, Luis opened up about how the major remix came together and recalled his first attempts to get the “thank u, next” hitmaker involved.

While on The Interview with Yordi Rosado podcast, Luis explained that Justin had heard “Despacito” while on tour and was interested in hopping on it.

According to a translation provided by Google, Justin reached out to his then-manager Scooter Braun. Interestingly, he was already familiar with the song.

“We had talked to Scooter Braun, because he also managed Ariana Grande, and we told him it’d be cool to have her on the song,” Luis explained, via Pop Crave. “I don’t know why, but nothing ever really happened.”

Of course, the remix of “Despacito” was a solid-gold hit that made history. Luis previously shared more insight into Justin‘s contribution to the song.