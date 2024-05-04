Met Gala or Met Ball: Which Is Correct for Fashion's Biggest Night?

The Met Gala is always the biggest night of the year in the fashion community, but it hasn’t always been referred to as just the “Met Gala.”

For many years, people in the industry have referred to the event as the “Met Ball.” So, which one is accurate?

Keep reading to find out more…

While the two terms have gone interchangeably in the past, it seems Vogue has settled on “Met Gala” as the official way to refer to the event.

All mentions of the event on Vogue‘s website refer to it as the “Met Gala” and there are no mentions of the “Met Ball.”

Also, when you search on Google, “Met Ball” only brings up 862,000 results while “Met Gala” brings up 251,000,000 results. It seems clear that it’s officially a gala and not a ball!

Can you believe that all of these celebs have NEVER attended the event?