Michelle Yeoh Honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden

Michelle Yeoh is receiving a major honor!

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actress received the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden on Friday (May 3) at the White House in Washington, DC.

“For decades, and on and off the screen, Michelle Yeoh has shattered stereotypes and glass ceilings to enrich and enhance American culture,” President Biden said during the ceremony. “Her roles transcend gender, cultures, and languages.”

He continued, “From martial arts, to romantic comedies, to science fiction, to show us what we all have in common. As the first Asian actor to win an Oscar as Best Actress, she bridges cultures to not only to entertain, but also inspire and open hearts and that’s what she keeps doing. Congratulations.”

Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and former Vice President Al Gore also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Michelle will next be starring in Wicked: Part One alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, which hits theaters on Nov. 27 – watch the trailer here!

