Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

Rihanna just made a huge change to her appearance a few days before she’s set to walk the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala!

The 36-year-old stepped out on Saturday (May 4) in New York City rocking long, hot pink hair.

Fans on social media obtained photos of Rihanna walking around the city and showing off her vibrant look. You can see a photo on X (formerly Twitter).

In the photos, she paired her bubblegum hair with wrap-around dark sunglasses and an all-black outfit. It looks like her manicure might match her new hair color.

Of course, Rihanna is no stranger to making dramatic changes to her appearances. She’s rocked colorful hair in the past, including a cool shade of blue and vibrant shades of red.

Is this a hint about her Met Gala look? We cannot wait to find out now.

Just last week, Rihanna confirmed that she would be attending the biggest night in fashion this year. She has since teased her outfit for the event, saying that it will be different from her past looks.

