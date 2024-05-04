Ryan Gosling Talks Slash's 'I'm Just Ken' Cameo at Oscars 2024, Says It was 'Very Tense' for 1 Reason

Ryan Gosling opened up about sharing the stage with Slash during his performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars earlier this year.

The 43-year-old Barbie star belted out the Oscar-nominated hit with a little help from his costars Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans. However, the biggest surprise of the night was Slash‘s unexpected appearance.

In a recent interview, Ryan explained that there were some tensions behind the scenes about the rocker’s guitar solo. It all centered around one key concern!

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ryan explained that there were serious concerns that Slash would not be able to make it on time for the performance due to other commitments.

“We had to have Slash,” he said, joking, “He’s an enigma. How can you have Slash? You can’t have Slash.”

He continued, explaining, “It was very tense because He had a gig in China the night before and then one in Thailand the night after. So it was like, ‘Slash is never going to be able to be here.’”

Ryan confirmed that the rock star did not make it to most of the rehearsals.

“Suddenly, as I was walking into dress rehearsal, I saw a guitar case, and it had a skull with a top hat on it,” he said. “And I knew that Slash had arrived. Then after the show, he was gone.”

