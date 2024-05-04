Sydney Sweeney Rocks Denim Outfit for Met Gala 2024 Fitting

Sydney Sweeney is getting ready for the 2024 Met Gala!

The 26-year-old Euphoria and Anyone But You actress headed to a fitting ahead of the big fashion event on Saturday afternoon (May 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sydney Sweeney

For her outing, Sydney rocked a denim top paired with white boxer shorts over jeans.

The 2024 Met Gala is officially taking place on Monday, May 6 and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” while the exhibition is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

This will mark Sydney‘s third time attending the big event.

Check out all of the stars that have confirmed that they’ll be attending the Met Gala!

FYI: Sydney is wearing an outfit by Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Sydney Sweeney heading to her fitting…