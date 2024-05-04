Top Stories
Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Cancelled at Last Minute - Organizers Explain Decision

Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

13 Actors Hayden Christensen Competed With to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' (an Oscar Winner Reportedly Turned the Role Down!)

A Marvel Star Wants to Play Batman in James Gunn's New DC Film Universe

May 04, 2024 at 2:28 pm
By JJ Staff

Sydney Sweeney Rocks Denim Outfit for Met Gala 2024 Fitting

Sydney Sweeney is getting ready for the 2024 Met Gala!

The 26-year-old Euphoria and Anyone But You actress headed to a fitting ahead of the big fashion event on Saturday afternoon (May 4) in New York City.

For her outing, Sydney rocked a denim top paired with white boxer shorts over jeans.

The 2024 Met Gala is officially taking place on Monday, May 6 and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” while the exhibition is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

This will mark Sydney‘s third time attending the big event.

FYI: Sydney is wearing an outfit by Miu Miu.

