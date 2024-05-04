'The Boys' Season 4 First Trailer Arrives, Brings Drama & Gore With More on the Horizon

The first official trailer for the upcoming season of The Boys has arrived, and it is promising a lot of drama to come!

On Friday (May 3), Prime Video surprised fans at CCXP Mexico with the first look at the upcoming season of their hit series.

Head inside to watch the trailer for The Boys…

Here’s a synopsis: In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Season 4 of The Boys premieres on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. The first three episodes will arrive together, and a new episode will follow every week through the finale on July 18.

