May 04, 2024 at 4:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Tilda Swinton Enjoys Rare Day Out with Longtime Boyfriend Sandro Kopp

Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp are enjoying a day out together.

The longtime couple was all smiles as they went for a walk around New York City on Saturday afternoon (May 4).

For their outing, Tilda, 63, wore a blue puffer jacket with black pants and a leather hat while Sandro, 46, sported denim jacket paired with blue and green tie-dyed pants and orange sneakers.

A few days earlier, Tilda and Sandro were seen going for another walk together.

If you didn’t know, Tilda and Sandro have been together since 2004.

Photos: Backgrid USA
