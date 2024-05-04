Which 'Sex and the City' Star is Most Popular? See Them Ranked From Least to Most Followed on Instagram!

Sex and the City is still a fan-favorite show after all these years!

In the series, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw turned to her best friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) for advice as she experiences love and lust in New York City.

The award-winning series ran on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. All four ladies then returned for two movies, released in 2008 and 2010. Then in 2021, Sarah Jessica, Cynthia, and Kristin returned for the spinoff series …And Just Like That.

Now that Sex and the City is available for streaming on Netflix, we’re taking a look at which actress has the most Instagram followers.

4. Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon has 1.32 million Instagram followers.

3. Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis has 1.38 million Instagram followers.

2. Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall has 1.4 million Instagram followers.

1. Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has 9.7 million Instagram followers.

