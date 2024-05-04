Top Stories
Lovers &amp; Friends Festival 2024 Cancelled at Last Minute - Organizers Explain Decision

Luis Fonsi Reveals He Tried to Get Ariana Grande on 'Despacito' Before Justin Bieber

13 Actors Hayden Christensen Competed With to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' (an Oscar Winner Reportedly Turned the Role Down!)

A Marvel Star Wants to Play Batman in James Gunn's New DC Film Universe

May 04, 2024 at 12:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Who is Max Verstappen Dating? Full List of F1 Star's Current & Ex-Girlfriends Revealed!

Max Verstappen is currently the No 1 driver in Formula 1!

The 26-year-old three-time reigning champion is at the top of the F1 driver rankings in 2024 so far, with four out of five race wins of the season.

Max, of course, is driving for Oracle Red Bull Racing, alongside Sergio “Checo” Perez, and his contract isn’t up for several more years!

When he was just 17 years old, Max made history as the youngest Formula 1 driver, youngest points scorer and youngest race winner, and in 2023, he won a record 19 out of 23 races!

We’ve done some research and we’re looking back at Max‘s current and ex girlfriends, as well as who he has been rumored to be dating in the past.

Browse through the slideshow to check out Max Verstappen’s dating history…

