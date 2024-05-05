Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling & Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid addressed her absence from the modeling world and briefly touched on her relationship with boyfriend Adan Banuelos in a new interview.

The 27-year-old model took what was described as an “unofficial step back from modeling to focus on her mental and physical health” over the course of the last year.

She explained what drove that decision and how she’s feeling now as she gets back to work to promote her new Ôrebella fragrance line.

“After 10 years of modeling,” Bella reflected during a conversation with Allure, “I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me.”

While she added that her health can be “a roller coaster,” Bella stressed that she was living her life authentically.

“For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself. And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before,” she said. “Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days.”

Part of that might be attributed to her move to Texas. It also sounds like Adan is helping out, too.

The couple went Instagram official in February 2024 and was seen in New York City together this week.

Bella had kind tings to say about Adan to Allure. She referred to him as both “my partner” and “an incredible older businessman.”

