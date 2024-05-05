Top Stories
May 05, 2024 at 10:04 am
By JJ Staff

Bernard Hill, 'Titanic' & 'Lord of the Rings' Actor, Dies at 79

Bernard Hill has sadly passed away.

The actor best known for roles in Titanic and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died at the age of 79.

Keep reading to find out more…

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed to BBC News that he died in the early hours of Sunday (May 5). His family is expected to make a statement.

Singer and actress Barbara Dickson confirmed the news on social media: “It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x,” she wrote.

Bernard is best known for his roles as Théoden, King of Rohan, in the LOTR trilogy, and the part of Captain Edward Smith in Titanic.

He also played the character of Yosser Hughes in the drama series Boys from the Blackstuff.

Our thoughts are with Bernard Hill‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2024.
Photos: Getty
