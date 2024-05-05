Top Stories
May 05, 2024 at 7:14 pm
By JJ Staff

BLACKPINK's Lisa Meets With Formula 1's Max Verstappen, Keke Palmer & Odell Beckham Jr Hang Out at Miami Grand Prix

BLACKPINK's Lisa Meets With Formula 1's Max Verstappen, Keke Palmer & Odell Beckham Jr Hang Out at Miami Grand Prix

The stars were out in Miami this weekend for the 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix held at the Miami International Autodrome!

Sunday’s (May 5) race day saw the likes of several singers in attendance, including BLACKPINK superstar Lisa, who snapped a photo with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Over in the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team garage, Keke Palmer and Odell Beckham Jr were seen hanging out together, and even posed with the team’s drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

Other singers attending Sunday’s race included Marc Anthony, who sang the National Anthem, Zayn Malik and will.i.am, as well as Jake Paul and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

If you missed it, former president Donald Trump was also at the race, where he was seen talking to McLaren CEO Zak Brown and congratulating the race winner Lando Norris, who drivers for McLaren.

The day before, so many more celebs stepped out for the race weekend, including Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner and Patrick Mahomes, who has a stake in the Alpine racing team!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of celebrities at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday…
Photos: Getty
