Anna Wintour Reveals Which Celebrity She's Never Inviting Back to Met Gala

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling &amp; Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

May 05, 2024 at 12:00 pm
By JJ Staff

Blake Lively's Met Gala Looks, Ranked - Revisit Her Iconic Looks & See Which Reigns Supreme

Blake Lively's Met Gala Looks, Ranked - Revisit Her Iconic Looks & See Which Reigns Supreme

Blake Lively has become one of the celebrities that we rely on for an incredible look every time the Met Gala comes around.

After making her debut at the biggest night in fashion in the ’00s, she’s become a regular on the red carpet. Every time she’s there, she delivers!

In honor of the 2024 Met Gala, we looked back on all 10 of Blake‘s looks from over the years and evaluated them to decide which was her best.

Scroll through our ranking of Blake Lively’s Met Gala looks over the years…

