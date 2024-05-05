Blake Lively's Met Gala Looks, Ranked - Revisit Her Iconic Looks & See Which Reigns Supreme

Blake Lively has become one of the celebrities that we rely on for an incredible look every time the Met Gala comes around.

After making her debut at the biggest night in fashion in the ’00s, she’s become a regular on the red carpet. Every time she’s there, she delivers!

In honor of the 2024 Met Gala, we looked back on all 10 of Blake‘s looks from over the years and evaluated them to decide which was her best.

Scroll through our ranking of Blake Lively’s Met Gala looks over the years…