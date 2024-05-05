Dua Lipa Gives Surprise Pop-Up Performance in Times Square After 'SNL' Hosting Debut

Dua Lipa hits the stage during a surprise performance in Times Square on Sunday night (May 5) in New York City.

The 28-year-old singer performed songs from her new album Radical Optimism at a pop-up in the city.

Dua‘s surprise mini-concert came just several hours after she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and served as musical guest.

The morning after her SNL episode, Dua took to Instagram to share a long post about her experience on the show.

“what an unbelievable week to have been a part of and to have witnessed the magic behind Saturday Night Live!!! An experience unlike any other,” Dua wrote. “So grateful for all the trust to have me host and perform. Thank you Lorne for making my dreams come true. Thank you to the incredible cast and all the writers. I’ve had the most incredible time getting to work with you this week and just laugh my head off non stop.”

“Thank you Steve, Brian, Rebecca and Sam for taking care of me daily and checking in throughout. Thank you Donna for holding my hand (literally) and running me up and down studio 8H making sure I get into all my costumes and wigs in time,” she continued with her thanks. “Thank you Wally for teaching me the magical skill of cue cards. Thank you Gena for being my set godmutha and making sure everything runs smoothly and for being so lovely and encouraging throughout this week!! Thank you Mary-Ellen who just takes the best pictures… I love being infront of your lense. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you to my team who make this all happen. Kathy we dreamed this up a long time ago and its been our wish come true!!”

“My band and dancers, Peter, William, Charm, Sharon on creative direction and musical direction and choreo, my ride or dies… My dad, Sofia, Olivia, Maisy, Rae and my glam fam who made me feel like a million dollars Jahleel, Amir, Peter, Katie and Mei A MILLION THANK YOUUUUS! + my family and best friends who flew in to be with me last night!!!! THANK YOU SNL FOR HAVING ME IN YOUR ORBIT!!!!! @nbcsnl !!!!! (Watch it all in full on youtubeeeee)”

