Edgar Lansbury, Tony-Winning Producer & Angela Lansbury's Younger Brother, Dies at 94

Edgar Lansbury has sadly passed away.

The Tony Award-winning producer and the younger brother of the late Angela Lansbury died on Thursday (May 3) at 94, according to his family.

Edgar died in New York City at his home in Manhattan, his son, David Lansbury, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keep reading to find out more…

No cause of death was given.

Edgar Lansbury produced the popular 1974-75 Broadway revival of Gypsy, where his sister Angela won a Tony Award.

He also worked on the Broadway and film versions of Godspell, and won a Tony Award for Best Play in 1964 for his Broadway debut of The Subject Was Roses, via Deadline.

His film and television credits include Blue Sunshine, Squirm and Coronet Blue, and stage credits also include American Buffalo (1977) and Lennon (2005).

In 2007, Edgar Lansbury won the John Houseman Award from The Acting Company to honor his commitment to the development of classical actors and a national audience for the theater, via THR.

Our thoughts are with Edgar Lansbury‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2024.