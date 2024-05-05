Formula 1 Drivers Dating History Revealed - Find Out the Current Relationship Status For Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon & More!

Many of the F1 drivers on the grid are taken!

The Formula 1 2024 season is well underway and several drivers’ significant others have been spotted at races this year.

20 drivers are on the grid each week, vying for the Drivers World Championship and helping their team nab the Constructors World Championship. Both have been won by Red Bull for the past three years in a row!

While some Formula 1 drivers choose to keep their personal lives private, others are more open about their romantic relationships and share photos of themselves with their partners on social media.

We’ve gathered up the latest details about the love lives of all of the drivers – from Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu and Fernando Alonso, as well as other popular drivers like Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell and more!

Click through to find out who the Formula 1 drivers are dating, or if they’re single…