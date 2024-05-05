'Gen V' Producers Address What Will Happen With the Late Chance Perdomo's Role as Andre Anderson in Season 2 After Actor's Death

Chance Perdomo is not being recast.

Producers of Gen V, the college-set spinoff The Boys, issued a statement on Sunday (May 5) addressing the role of Andre Anderson, which was played by the late star who died in a motorcycle crash at the end of March at 27.

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the statement from the show’s producers began, via The Wrap.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance,” the producers wrote, adding: “Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

“We will honor Chance and his legacy this season,” their statement concludes.

The show’s cast also issued a joint statement following his death.