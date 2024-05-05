Gypsy Rose Blanchard Returns Wedding Ring to Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson After Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is returning the ring.

The formerly incarcerated 32-year-old has given back her wedding ring to estranged husband Ryan Anderson following their split and decision to end the marriage, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet’s sources, she “felt it was the right thing to give back the ring, as it was a family heirloom given to Ryan by his mom.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Gypsy Rose reportedly left the ring with Ryan when she made the decision to end her marriage, along with an apology note next to their bed on March 22: “I’m sorry, you and I deserve happiness,” the note reportedly reads.

Ryan explained on Life After Lock Up that he snuck the jewelry into the prison where Gypsy Rose was serving time in the murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard.

The former couple first connected after he wrote her a letter, marrying in a prison ceremony in July 2022. She announced her decision to separate in March, filing for divorce not long afterward.

Gypsy Rose has already moved on to a new relationship from the past.