Anna Wintour Reveals Which Celebrity She's Never Inviting Back to Met Gala

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling &amp; Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

May 05, 2024 at 9:38 pm
By JJ Staff

JoJo Siwa Reacts to Chloe Fineman Impersonating Her On Saturday Night Live's 'Weekend Update'

JoJo Siwa is sharing her thoughts on Chloe Fineman‘s impersonation of her!

The 35-year-old actress/comedian spoofed the 20-year-old “Karma” performer on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live during the “Weekend Update” segment. She even dressed just like her in the song’s music video.

In the skit, Chloe as JoJo recreated the viral dance moves, talked about her new look, being in her “bad girl era,” and “inventing” gay pop.

The next morning, JoJo saw the skit and revealed how she feels about it on her Instagram.

“ICONIC. I literally don’t know what to say. This is f-cking crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL….” JoJo wrote on her story, sharing the SNL video.

If you missed it, Dua Lipa hosted and served as musical guest for the sketch show this weekend. Check out her opening monologue, and re-watch her performances!
