Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello & More Stars Attend F1 Grand Prix of Miami

So many celebrities have traveled down to Miami, Florida to attend the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami this weekend!

On Friday (May 3) and Saturday (May 4) we spotted multiple stars at the Miami International Autodrome to follow along with the big race.

Some of the famous fans in attendance included the likes of Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner, Danny Ramirez, Ed Sheeran, Tommy Hilfiger and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. We’ve also got pics of Lewis Hamilton!

So many celebrities have become big fans of the sport, and we’ve gotten pictures of many of them at races in the last few months.

