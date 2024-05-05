Top Stories
Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling & Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

8 Actors in the Running to Play Iron Man Before Robert Downey Jr. (Someone Outright Turned It Down!)

May 05, 2024 at 10:38 am
By JJ Staff

Kendrick Lamar Accuses Drake of Being a 'Pedophile,' Having a Secret Daughter in Ongoing Diss Track Rap Battle

Kendrick Lamar and Drake‘s feud is escalating rapidly.

The 36-year-old rapper called the 37-year-old Canadian superstar a “pedophile” in a new diss track called “Not Like Us,” released less than 24 hours after his headline-making “Meet The Grahams.”

The cover art shows Drake‘s home with sex offender beacons.

“Why you trollin’ like a bitch? Ain’t you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor,” he raps in the song, accusing Drake of liking his women young. “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles.”

He released “Meet The Grahams” earlier in the weekend, warning Lebron James and Steph Curry to keep their families away from Drake because he’s a “pervert.” He also accuses Drake of having a secret daughter: “You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh.”

A source close to Drake tells TMZ that the allegation about a secret child is an “utter fabrication.”

Drake also responded on his IG story by writing, “😂😂😂😂 nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me.”

The cover art for “Meet the Grahams” also shows pill bottles for Zolpidem (sleep medicine) and Ozempic, prescribed to Aubrey Graham, Drake‘s government name.

Drake dropped “Family Matters” in which he accuses Kendrick of getting physical with his fiancée.

This rap beef stretches back over a decade, when Kendrick took aim at Drake on Big Sean‘s “Control” in 2013.

Click through to read the lyrics, see the cover art and listen to the songs…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Music