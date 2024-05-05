Lando Norris Lands First Ever Formula 1 Race Win at Miami Grand Prix 2024

F1 star Lando Norris is having a great day at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday (May 5) in Miami, Fla.

The 24-year-old racecar driver picked up his first ever Formula 1 race win that day!

Lando has been on the podium 16 times since his debut in 2019, and he has been on the McLaren team for his entire Formula 1 career thus far.

The young driver, who has been doing increasingly well over the last couple of years, was seen celebrating after the race, getting congratulations from fellow drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, and even from former president Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Donald was seen in the McLaren garage chatting with the team’s CEO Zak Brown.

Lando‘s win on Sunday has secured him the No 5 spot in the driver standings, only two points behind Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The win also places his team, McLaren, in third place in the constructor standings.

Congratulations to Lando Norris on his first win!!!

