Madonna Delivers Star-Studded, Historic Concert in Brazil! See Who Was Involved & How Many Attended

Madonna made history and put on another incredible show when she took the stage on the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

On Saturday night (May 4), the 65-year-old Queen of Pop closed out The Celebration Tour with a record-breaking performance in Brazil.

For the occasion, she called in cameos from a few very famous friends and performed in front of an unbelievably large crowd.

The concert marked the first time that Madonna had performed in Brazil in more than a decade. Her fans flocked in droves for the occasion. In fact, more than 1.6 million people were in the audience!

Enough people were there that Madonna now holds the record for putting on a stand-alone concert for the largest audience. The record was previously held by the Rolling Stones.

Madonna belted out her biggest hits and some fan-favorites during the show, but she did so with some help! Diplo, Anitta, Pabllo Vittar and Bob the Drag Queen all hopped on stage.

This brings and end to Madonna‘s celebratory tour, which got a late start after a scary health situation.

Congratulations to her for another impressive accomplishment!

