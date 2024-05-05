Model Eugenio Casnighi Says He Was Fired From Met Gala 2024 After Going Viral In 2023

Eugenio Casnighi won’t be garnering any attention at this year’s Met Gala!

The model revealed that after initially being hired for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday (May 6), he was fired due to the attention he received the year before.

While assisting Kylie Jenner throughout the night, he really went viral for appearing in the background of the Vogue livestream as Emma Chamberlain was interviewing BLACKPINK‘s Jennie.

In a video shared to his TikTok, Eugenio revealed that after reposting videos and photos of himself in 2023, and going viral, they did not want the same thing to happen this year.

Keep reading to find out more…

“So I’ve never talked about this because I was under NDA. It’s funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now,” he said in his video. “They fired me because I went viral last year.”

“So basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore. I’m sorry,’” he continued.

Eugenio shared that last year, they told him that he would be with Kylie all night, helping her with whatever she needed.

“It’s funny because the Met Gala and the company that I’m not gonna mention, they fired me. They want models to work on the red carpet, they want people to get noticed. Like they literally told me, ‘We picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity,’” he says. “But when people took pictures of the actual celebrity, not me, of the actual celebrity like Kylie Jenner, and I was next to her, of course I ended up in the picture, and they blamed me. They said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we don’t want to work with you anymore.’”

Eugenio also shared two more parts in separate videos, sharing that there’s a new stipulation this year that models can’t share anything Met Gala related on their own social media after the event. He also revealed celebrities that were very nice, including Billie Eilish, Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid.

Check out his videos below…