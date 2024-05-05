Top Stories
Anna Wintour Reveals Which Celebrity She's Never Inviting Back to Met Gala

Anna Wintour Reveals Which Celebrity She's Never Inviting Back to Met Gala

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling &amp; Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling & Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

May 05, 2024 at 8:00 pm
By JJ Staff

Ranking Dakota Johnson's Met Gala Looks - Revisit Her Iconic Looks & See Which One is the Best!

Continue Here »

Ranking Dakota Johnson's Met Gala Looks - Revisit Her Iconic Looks & See Which One is the Best!

Dakota Johnson is a fan-favorite celebrity on the red carpet, and we always love to see her at the Met Gala.

The actress has been a reliable source of top-tier looks every time that she’s attended fashion’s biggest night over the years.

With the 2024 Met Gala right around the corner, we looked back on Dakota‘s previous outfits and determined which was her best.

Scroll through a ranking of Dakota Johnson’s six Met Gala looks…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Dakota Johnson, EG, evergreen, Extended, Met Gala, raking, Slideshow