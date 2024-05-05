Ranking Rihanna's Met Gala Looks - Revisit Her Iconic Looks & See Which One is the Best!

The Met Gala is the sort of event that is made for Rihanna.

After all, few celebrities are as daring and willing to push the boundaries of fashion as the “Diamonds” diva. She makes a lasting impression every time that she walks the red carpet. That’s especially the case during the biggest night in fashion.

Rihanna has become a staple on the red carpet at the event, and she’s delivered so many iconic fashion moments over the years. However, which of her looks reigns supreme as the best?

In honor of the impending 2024 Met Gala, we ranked all 10 of her previous appearances. They’re all good, but we definitely have one outfit that steals the show.

Head inside to see our ranking of Rihanna’s Met Gala appearances…