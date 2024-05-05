Ricky Martin Goes Shirtless in Nearly Nude Bathroom Thirst Trap While Enjoying Alone Time (Watch!)

Ricky Martin is heating up our evening with a new video of himself posing wearing only a small pair of shorts.

On Saturday (May 4), the 52-year-old hitmaker hopped on social media to share a new thirst trap that is already exciting his fans.

Head inside to see Ricky Martin’s sexy new video…

On Instagram, Ricky posted a video of himself in his bathroom. In it, he’s wearing sky-blue short shorts. He’s shirtless but holding a long-sleeved white shirt in front of his stomach.

He even holds the shirt in his mouth in some clips while dancing and posing for the camera.

Ricky soundtracked the thirst trap with James Blake‘s song “Retrograde.”

“Alone now,” he captioned the cheeky video.

His fans rushed to the comments section to respond to the star.

“Alone time looks good on you,” one fan simply wrote. We could not agree more!

Did you see that Ricky recently described himself as a lover and weighed in on if size matters. He also spoke candidly about one of his fetishes.

His new thirst trap comes after Ricky had a steamy moment onstage at a concert last month.

Check out Ricky Martin’s tantalizing thirst trap below…