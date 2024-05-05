Top Stories
Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling &amp; Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

8 Actors in the Running to Play Iron Man Before Robert Downey Jr. (Someone Outright Turned It Down!)

May 05, 2024 at 8:39 am
By JJ Staff

'Selling the OC' Season 4: 3 Agents Exit Series, Should It Be Renewed By Netflix

Season three of Selling the OC officially debuted on Netflix this weekend.

You may be wondering if the series has been renewed for a fourth season, and if so, who will be involved in the cast.

Well, that’s an interesting question because there’s been a big shakeup at the Oppenheim Group recently!

Three agents have left the O Group since season three filmed, meaning, if the show were to be renewed, it would appear they perhaps would not be involved.

Keep reading to find out who has possibly exited the series, and the reason why…

