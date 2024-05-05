Taylor Swift Is No. 1 for a Second Week With 'The Tortured Poets Department'!

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is still No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

The album kept its position at the top in its second week, earning 439,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 2, via Billboard.

It logs the biggest second-week, by units, for any album since Adele’s 25 notched 1.162 million units in its second week.

Check out this week’s full Top 10…

1. Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

2. Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

3. Future and Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You

4. Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

5. Noah Kahan, Stick Season

6. Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

7. Benson Boone, Fireworks & Rollerblades

8. Future and Metro Boomin, We Still Don’t Trust You

9. SZA, SOS

10. PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

