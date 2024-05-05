'The Fall Guy' 2? Ryan Gosling Reveals Sequel Plans

Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy is getting a lot of buzz, and the actor is already talking about a sequel!

The 43-year-old star spoke to Fast Company about the project, including the idea of a follow-up film – and it sounds like there’s a very good chance it’ll happen: the story is already written!

“The sequel sort of wrote itself,” he began.

“We already know [the story] intimately. We’re just hoping that people like this movie enough that we get to keep telling the story of these characters. We love them so much, and we love this world, and I feel confident that we can do it.”

He clarified that a script for a Fall Guy sequel already exists because the cast and crew wanted to know how the story ends.

“We already—I mean, we love these characters so much that we wanted to know, just for ourselves, what happens to Colt and [Emily Blunt’s character] Jody after the movie ends?” he added. “What’s the next phase for them? And we know exactly what it is. So hopefully the audience wants to know, too.”

The Fall Guy is reportedly set to have a $28 million opening weekend. He also wants to re-do one of his most famous films!