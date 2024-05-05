'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady' on Netflix - Celebrity Lineup & Tune-In Info Revealed!

Tom Brady‘s about to get roasted.

The 46-year-old NFL great will be picked apart by a bunch of celebrities and comedians in The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, a live special airing Sunday (May 5) at 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EST) only on Netflix.

It will be the first-ever roast that will be telecast live, and unedited as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

The roast will be hosted by Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, featuring guests from the worlds of sports, comedy and entertainment.

Jeff Ross, aka the “Roastmaster General,” will be in attendance to roast the football star, plus Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Sam Jay, as well as former wide receivers Randy Moss and Julian Edelman, quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Plus, some surprises along the way!

