The Orville's Anne Winters Reveals She Entered Treatment Facility, Seeking Help for Malnutrition

Anne Winters is getting help.

The 29-year-old The Orville actress took to her Instagram account ahead of the weekend to reveal that she has entered into a treatment facility for malnutrition.

“Getting help is harder than ya think. Knowing when to ask for help is step 1. And to be celebrated!!! Very blessed to have been given a fast track to the best help so I can get my body back to its best asap and let it catch up to my strong af mind 💞🧠🦄🤍,” she captioned a video on Instagram late last week.

In the video she says, “Guys! I’m so excited, because guess what, I received the gift of help this week. I know you a lot of you guys have been really worried about me on Instagram, and I also have been keeping up with my doctor and things like that, ’cause I wasn’t trying to get like this. I wasn’t trying to get this skinny, I don’t want to be this skinny either.”

“I want to just let everyone know, it’s really freakin’ hard to get help. I know we all talk about mental health, and just go and get help, but you guys think this is easy, like 1, 2, 3,” Anne continued. Now let me just tell ya, wanting and accepting help is like ground zero. Then you’ve got the insurance, the government, the cost, the finding where they have the availability. A lot of places for this particular thing, for your body, only take 26 and under year olds. So, I’m flying to one place in country after searching with help, thank god, to find a place to go. I mean, it’s honestly insane.”

“So, I just want to make it very clear that getting help is very hard nowadays, which is also leading me up to what I want to do with my business, which is making that more accessible, but I’ll tell you guys about that later,” she says. “Good news is I’m going to get back on track so my body’s no longer holding me back!”

A couple days later, on Saturday (May 4), the actress shared an update with her followers.

“Made it to treatment. Working on getting permission to post video so u guys can follow the journey with me through this,” she shared on Saturday (May 2).

“But today…. I am just so grateful for my support system. Didn’t realize I actually needed to be here… I learned when malnutrition takes over- ur mind can convince you your fine- which I felt,” Anne continued. “never had signs of weakness, been having so much energy, and clear headed.. crazy how my body was maybe on its last leg of survival. I’m shocked. I honestly thought I knew my body better than this. But hey, I’ll admit I was wrong. Thanks guys for all us support… can’t wait to share more of this [rollercoaster] ride. Happy to be here and on the road to my best me yet.”

On Sunday (May 5), Anne shared another update with fans on her story.

“Still not able to film or even selfies!!!! Crazy. Day 1 done. My mommy even came to visit me and honestly it’s been a lovely day,” she shared. “I love when my life gets forced to be simplified. I have just what I NEED and not a whole lot of luxuries. Makes me appreciate the little things and grateful to be here. Taking time to reflect and heal is honestly my fave. Time well spent. Thank you guys for supporting me!!!”

Anne continued on another slide, “Definitely easy keeping busy here- getting everything ready to move out of my house in LA and working on my business in Bali. I’m a busy boss lady … glad I’m here on the fast [track] to my next venture awaiting me … Thankful my mommy is here to help me. ur never too old to need ur momma”