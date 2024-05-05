Watch Dua Lipa Perform 'Illusion' & 'Happy For You' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Dua Lipa joked around about the “give us nothing” meme while delivering her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, but she gave her fans everything when it came time to perform as the musical guest.

The 28-year-old Radical Optimism pop phenom hosted and belted out her hits on the May 4 episode of the popular late-night show.

For the musical portion, she highlighted her creative range. First, Dua worked her way through a dance-heavy rendition of her single “Illusion,” complete with an extended dance break in the middle.

After that, she showed off her more emotional side and pulled the vocal trigger while performing “Happy For You,” which closes out her new album.

If you were unaware, Dua unleashed Radical Optimism this week. You can listen to it here!

During her opening monologue on the show, the hitmaker also poked fun at the belief that she’s always on vacation. According to her, it’s not true. However, that’s mainly due to a technicality.

