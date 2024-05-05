Top Stories
Anna Wintour Reveals Which Celebrity She's Never Inviting Back to Met Gala

Anna Wintour Reveals Which Celebrity She's Never Inviting Back to Met Gala

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling &amp; Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling & Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

May 05, 2024 at 10:18 pm
By JJ Staff

Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez & Chris Hemsworth Attend Pre-Met Gala Dinner

Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez & Chris Hemsworth Attend Pre-Met Gala Dinner

Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth all step out to attend Anna Wintour‘s pre-Met Gala dinner held on Sunday night (May 5) in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

The four stars are serving as this year’s celebrity co-chairs for the annual fashion event.

While the other three have all attended the Met Gala before, this will be Chris‘ first time!

Also seen attending the dinner were Chris‘ wife Elsa Pataky, Zendaya‘s friend and stylist Law Roach, her Challengers co-star Josh O’Connor, Sienna Miller and beau Oli Green, James Corden and wife Julia, and Lionel Richie with girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

Be sure to stay tuned to Just Jared all day and night for around the clock coverage of the 2024 Met Gala!

If you missed it, here are some stars who will NOT be attending the gala this year, including this MAJOR star

RELATED: Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut – See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the celebs arriving for a pre-Met Gala dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 01
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 02
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 03
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 04
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 05
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 06
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 07
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 08
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 09
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 10
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 11
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 12
zendaya bad bunny jennifer lopez chris hemsworth attend met gala dinner 13

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, James Corden, Jennifer Lopez, Josh O'Connor, Julia Carey, Law Roach, Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, oli green, Sienna Miller, Zendaya