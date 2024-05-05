Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez & Chris Hemsworth Attend Pre-Met Gala Dinner

Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth all step out to attend Anna Wintour‘s pre-Met Gala dinner held on Sunday night (May 5) in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

The four stars are serving as this year’s celebrity co-chairs for the annual fashion event.

While the other three have all attended the Met Gala before, this will be Chris‘ first time!

Also seen attending the dinner were Chris‘ wife Elsa Pataky, Zendaya‘s friend and stylist Law Roach, her Challengers co-star Josh O’Connor, Sienna Miller and beau Oli Green, James Corden and wife Julia, and Lionel Richie with girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

