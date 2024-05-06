Adrien Brody Debuts New Blonde Hair at Met Gala 2024 Alongside Girlfriend Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody is showing off his new hair!

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor debuted his new blonde hair as he and girlfriend Georgina Chapman arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Adrien looked sharp in a black tux paired with a diamond brooch while Georgina, 48, donned a black and blue tulle dress.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Adrien is wearing a Maison Margiela tux.

