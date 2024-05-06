Adwoa Aboah Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump at Met Gala 2024!

Adwoa Aboah is going to be a mom!

The 31-year-old British model revealed that she is pregnant with her first child while attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Adowoa put her bare baby bump on full display in a ruffled red crop top paired with a matching skirt.

Adowoa joins the grand tradition of stars announcing their pregnancy at the Met. At last year’s event, Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss both announced that they were pregnant with their second children.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Make sure to see the list of the 25 best dressed stars at the Met Gala.

Congrats to the mom-to-be!

FYI: Adwoa is wearing an H&M outfit along with jewelry by Anita Ko and Piaget.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Adwoa Aboah at the Met Gala…