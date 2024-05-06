Top Stories
Anna Wintour Reveals Which Celebrity She's Never Inviting Back to Met Gala

Bella Hadid Talks Taking a Break From Modeling &amp; Her Health, Touches on Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Celebrities Making Their Met Gala Debut - See Photos of More Than 60 Stars at Their First Met Gala

Rihanna Debuts Hot Pink Hair Days Before Met Gala 2024! See Her New Look

May 06, 2024 at 12:47 am
By JJ Staff

'American Idol' Top 5 Revealed, 2 Contestants Eliminated on Adele Night (Spoilers)

'American Idol' Top 5 Revealed, 2 Contestants Eliminated on Adele Night (Spoilers)

It was a night of Adele music on American Idol!

The Top 7 contestants hit the stage to each perform twice, singing a dance song then picking one Adele song to make their own.

Ciara served as the celebrity guest mentor this week, while Meghan Trainor returned to perform “To the Moon” and “Been Like This.” She served as a mentor previously this season.

After all of the performances, unfortunately two artists were sent home after not receiving enough votes to remain in the competition.

Browse the slideshow to find out who was safe and who was sent home…

