'American Idol' Top 5 Revealed, 2 Contestants Eliminated on Adele Night (Spoilers)

It was a night of Adele music on American Idol!

The Top 7 contestants hit the stage to each perform twice, singing a dance song then picking one Adele song to make their own.

Ciara served as the celebrity guest mentor this week, while Meghan Trainor returned to perform “To the Moon” and “Been Like This.” She served as a mentor previously this season.

After all of the performances, unfortunately two artists were sent home after not receiving enough votes to remain in the competition.

Browse the slideshow to find out who was safe and who was sent home…