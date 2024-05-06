Andrew Scott Bares His Arms at Met Gala 2024 Alongside Donatella Versace & Jude Law

Donatella Versace is bringing the two Mr. Ripley men to the 2024 Met Gala!

The 69-year-old designer attended the annual fashion event with Andrew Scott and Jude Law on Monday (May 6) held at The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

If you didn’t know, Jude played Dickie Greenleaf in the 1999 movie The Talent Mr. Ripley while Andrew played Tom Ripley himself in the 2024 Netflix series Ripley.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Andrew is wearing an outfit by Versace with jewelry by Maison Boucheron and David Yurman. Donatella is wearing a Versace dress. Jude is wearing a Versace suit.

