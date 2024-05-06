Anna Wintour Apologizes for Creating 'Confusion' with Met Gala 2024 'Sleeping Beauties' Theme

Anna Wintour is addressing some of the “confusion” surrounding the 2024 Met Gala‘s theme.

For the big event this year, the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” while the exhibition is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

While appearing on Today on Monday (May 6) hours before the event, the 74-year-old Vogue Editor-in-Chief offered an apology for creating “confusion” with this year’s theme.

Keep reading to find out more…“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Anna started. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”

Anna then recalled going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton for dress code advice.

“I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And he said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time?’” Anna explained. “So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”

As for what she expects guests to wear on to this year’s Met Gala, Anna said, “I imagine we’ll see a lot of flowers.”

Anna then talked about the exhibition, saying, “The idea of ‘Sleeping Beauties’ is taking these masterpieces from different periods, and because so many of them are very fragile, they are laid flat behind glass walls.”

Also during her appearance on Today, Anna gushed about this year’s co-chairs Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth.

“We have Jennifer Lopez. I believe this will be her 14th visit to the Costume Institute opening,” Anna said before calling Bad Bunny “such an extraordinary lover of costume and fashion.”

Anna also noted that Zendaya “will not disappoint” on the red carpet before adding no one would “be a better prince than Chris Hemsworth to wake the sleeping beauties.”

If you didn’t know, there are two stars that are banned from ever returning to the Met Gala again.