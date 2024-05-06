Top Stories
May 06, 2024 at 5:20 pm
By JJ Staff

Anna Wintour Joins Her Kids Bee & Charles Along with Their Spouses at Met Gala 2024

Anna Wintour has arrived!

The 74-year-old Vogue Editor-in-Chef donned a black and floral-print coat over a white dress as she arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Also walking the red carpet at the same time as Anna were her son Charles Shaffer and his wife Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer along with her daughter Bee Carrozzini and her husband Francesco Carrozzini.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Anna is wearing custom custom Loewe. Bee is wearing a dress by Alexander McQueen.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of Anna Wintour and her kids arriving at the Met Gala…
Photos: Getty Images
