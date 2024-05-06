Anne Hathaway Skips Met Gala 2024 While 'Idea of You' Co-Star Nicholas Galitzine Makes His Debut

We were hoping to see The Idea of You co-stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine at the Met Gala together, but sadly only one of them actually attended.

Nicholas looked so handsome while stepping out at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This was Nicholas‘ first time at fashion’s biggest event of the year, but sadly Anne decided to skip after previously attending in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2023.

So, why did she skip?

It’s unclear if Anne had a prior obligation this evening, but she has spoke in the past about how she doesn’t view herself as a fashion person.

“I really don’t,” she told V Magazine. “I view myself more as a guest.”

“I think it’d be an insult to someone whose education revolved around it, whose life revolves around it, who has done a full fashion cycle in multiple cities as opposed to just, like, getting invited to a show and an after-party. I think there’s a degree of stamina and schlepping involved in being a proper fashion person. I’m very grateful to be a guest. I mean, I’ve studied it, but it’s informal. I’m aware of the history. I love fashion photography. And I’ve been welcomed for a long time and been shown great kindness and generosity by people whose lives it is. But I’m an actress first,” she added.

FYI: Nicholas is wearing Fendi.