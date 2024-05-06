Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Bring the Glamour to Met Gala 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are bringing Wicked to the 2024 Met Gala!

The co-stars posed for photos together while arriving at fashion’s biggest event of the year on Monday (May 6) held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Ariana, 30, looked ethereal in a white dress with butterfly wings on eyes while Cynthia, 37, rocked a black bedazzled and pink floral cropped tuxedo coat paired with a matching skirt.

Fellow Wicked cast member Jeff Goldblum was also in attendance along with Cynthia’s longtime partner Lena Waithe.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Ariana is wearing a custom Loewe dress. Cynthia is wearing a Thom Browne dress with Wempe jewelry. Lena is wearing a Etro outfit.

