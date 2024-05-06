Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 7:45 pm
By JJ Staff

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Bring the Glamour to Met Gala 2024

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Bring the Glamour to Met Gala 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are bringing Wicked to the 2024 Met Gala!

The co-stars posed for photos together while arriving at fashion’s biggest event of the year on Monday (May 6) held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Ariana, 30, looked ethereal in a white dress with butterfly wings on eyes while Cynthia, 37, rocked a black bedazzled and pink floral cropped tuxedo coat paired with a matching skirt.

Fellow Wicked cast member Jeff Goldblum was also in attendance along with Cynthia’s longtime partner Lena Waithe.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Ariana is wearing a custom Loewe dress. Cynthia is wearing a Thom Browne dress with Wempe jewelry. Lena is wearing a Etro outfit.

Click through the gallery inside for 45+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
