Ariana Madix Returning to 'Chicago' on Broadway Following Sold-Out Run!

Ariana Madix is returning to Broadway!

Following a sold-out run earlier this year, the 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and Love Island USA host will be reprising her role as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago this summer.

Keep reading to find out more…“One is never enough! @arianamadix returns to CHICAGO on Broadway August 1 – 27th!” the official Chicago Instagram account announced on Monday, May 6.

Ariana was originally scheduled to star in Chicago from January through March, but due to massive success, sold-out shows, and breaking box office records, her run was extended through April 7.

Ariana‘s second run in Chicago comes after Andy Cohen confirmed that production for season 12 of Vanderpump Rules has been put on hiatus and will not film during the summer, which is when the show usually filmed.

If you missed it, Ariana and Katie Maloney also recently announced the official opening date for their Something About Her sandwich shop!