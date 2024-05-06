Top Stories
May 06, 2024 at 5:06 pm
By JJ Staff

Ashley Graham Kicks Off Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet, Will Host Vogue's Official Stream

Ashley Graham Kicks Off Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet, Will Host Vogue's Official Stream

Ashley Graham is first up on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala!

The 36-year-old model and host was one of the first stars to arrive for fashion’s biggest night on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ashley is serving as one of the co-hosts of Vogue‘s official live stream and she’ll be interviewing all of the biggest stars as they arrive on the carpet.

Make sure to tune in at 6pm ET for the stream!

FYI: Ashley is wearing Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.
Photos: Getty
