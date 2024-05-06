Ayo Edebiri Goes Pretty in Florals for Met Gala Debut!

Ayo Edebiri has making her Met Gala debut!

The 28-year-old Emmy-winning The Bear star posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Ayo looked pretty in a white and floral-print dress with a small floral headpiece.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Ayo is wearing a Loewe dress and Boucheron jewelry.

